11xAI Raises $2M in Pre-Seed Funding and Launches AI Service

London-based company, 11xAI, has announced the closing of a $2 million pre-seed funding round led by Project A Ventures. Alongside this fundraise, the company has also launched its new service. 11xAI specializes in building automated digital workers that can be used as an alternative to human employees.

The company has introduced Alice, an AI sales development representative, and plans to develop James, which will focus on automated talent acquisition, and Bob, targeting automated human resources work in the near future. Hasan Sukkar, co-founder and CEO of 11xAI, believes that autonomous agents are the future of the workforce and aims to assist smaller businesses in increasing productivity to better compete with larger companies.

The goal of 11xAI is for businesses to hire autonomous workers for all aspects of their operations, thereby creating an AI-powered workforce that operates on autopilot. Sukkar stated that the mission of 11xAI is to help individuals rise above repetitive tasks, enabling them to focus on more creative and human-driven responsibilities. The company’s future plans include developing a monetized infrastructure platform that allows anyone to build an autonomous worker.

To prevent bias in the AI models, 11xAI has implemented a product strategy that includes audits, monitoring, regular bias testing, and the utilization of a diverse data set. Despite the potential of biased outcomes in generative AI techniques, Sukkar expressed confidence in his company’s approach.

The recent fundraising journey for 11xAI was relatively easy due to investors recognizing its potential in scaling operations within the current artificial intelligence boom. Principal Mila Cramer from Project A Ventures stated that recent AI advancements have sparked the imagination of a future with end-to-end processes carried out by digital workers. She expressed excitement in supporting 11xAI’s journey, highlighting Sukkar’s dedication and conviction.

Besides Project A Ventures, other participants in the funding round included No Label Ventures, Tiny Ventures, and angel investors Felipe Navio and Mandeep Singh.

Looking ahead, Sukkar plans to expand his team of six by hiring more engineers. Additionally, he aims to expand further into the US market and launch two additional digital workers.

For Sukkar, this company launch is a full circle moment. He recalls creating his first online marketplace at the age of 14. After immigrating from Syria to the UK in 2014 at the age of 17, Sukkar pursued an engineering degree at the University of Exeter and embarked on a career in venture capital. Sukkar’s determination has led him to develop 11xAI, where he envisions digital workers becoming a regular part of global business practices within the next two years.