Useful AI Apps Worth Checking Out

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a hot topic in the tech world, with a plethora of apps hitting the mobile market that either revolve around AI or integrate it in a significant way. While some of these apps are simply designed to exploit users or install malware on their devices, there are a few that actually use AI in useful ways. These apps serve as examples of how AI can positively impact our daily lives.

One such app is ChatGPT, a generative AI app that allows users to explore the capabilities of AI. Available for free on iPhone, ChatGPT offers text generation powered by GPT-3.5. Although it was previously only available on the web, an iPhone app interface has now been introduced. Unfortunately, there is currently no Android version of the app.

Bing, the search engine that often plays second fiddle to Google, has also added AI functionality to its platform. By integrating GPT-4 into its search engine, Bing offers AI-assisted search results, chat capabilities, and an AI art generator. The Bing app is available for both iPhone and Android users.

Lensa is more than just an AI avatar generator. As a photo editing app, it has incorporated AI tools such as “Magic Retouch” and “Smart Eraser” that make image editing easier. Additionally, Lensa offers features like subject-background separation and automatic music synchronization with videos. While the app provides manual editing tools, users can also take advantage of the machine’s editing capabilities. Lensa is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

Duolingo, a popular language learning app, has embraced the AI revolution by introducing a new subscription option called Duolingo Max. Powered by GPT-4, Duolingo Max offers features like “Explain My Answer” and “Roleplay.” These features allow users to chat with Duolingo through AI for additional learning context and engage in guided simulations in their chosen language. Duolingo is available for both iPhone and Android users.

ELSA (English Language Speech Assistant) is an AI-powered digital tutor designed specifically for learning English. The app provides live feedback on pronunciation, analyzes fluency, and offers guides on word pronunciation through text explainers and video tutorials. ELSA is available for both iPhone and Android devices.

Socratic is an app that uses Google AI to provide help with high school and college-level homework. Users can ask questions related to their homework by using their smartphone’s camera or microphone, and the AI will provide step-by-step explanations for math problems and detailed answers for science questions. Socratic covers a wide range of subjects and is completely free to use.

Woebot is an AI-powered digital life coach designed to help users express their feelings. Although it is based on cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), Woebot is not a substitute for professional help. It offers support and guidance when users feel they can’t confide in friends or family. Woebot is available for both iPhone and Android users.

These apps demonstrate the potential of AI to enhance our lives in various ways, from language learning to image editing and homework assistance. It’s important to be cautious when exploring AI apps, as there are many that are not reliable or secure. However, these apps serve as a reminder that AI can be a valuable tool when used responsibly.