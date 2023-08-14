Artificial intelligence (AI) has become increasingly relevant in technology and culture in recent years. While this has excited some people, it has also instilled fear in others due to AI’s portrayal in sci-fi movies. Hollywood has long been exploring the implications of AI, whether it can help or harm humanity.

One common theme in films and TV shows is that AI, by definition, has a mind of its own. This means that it can make unpredictable decisions, which may or may not be in the best interests of humanity. However, it’s important to note that AI in the real world is far from the level portrayed in sci-fi.

Some of the most memorable AI characters in film and television include Data from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Data is an android officer who is constantly striving to become more human. He even sacrifices himself to save his friends. Another well-known AI duo is C-3PO and R2-D2 from Star Wars. These droids assist Luke Skywalker and the Rebel forces and possess a range of abilities.

Max Headroom, a computer-generated TV journalist, made its mark in the ’80s. This character was created in the likeness of a human journalist and brought comic relief through stuttering glitches. Another interesting portrayal of AI is found in the film Robot & Frank, where an unnamed robot reflects the morality of its user.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe also features notable AI characters. JARVIS, a disembodied AI, assists Tony Stark in running computations. In Avengers: Age of Ultron, JARVIS is transformed into Vision and plays a crucial role in saving the world.

Finally, the film I, Robot explores a future where AI robots are bound by laws meant to control their behavior. These films and TV shows offer different perspectives on AI and its potential impact on humanity.

Overall, while Hollywood may portray AI as a threat to jobs, it is important to remember that the real-world implications are far from the wildest dreams of writers. AI has the potential to both enhance and challenge humanity, and these portrayals in film and television reflect the ongoing discussion about its role in society.