Best Small-Cap AI Stocks to Buy

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a prominent trend in technology. Consumers and businesses have been using AI for various purposes, such as voice assistants, automation, and data analysis. Companies like Alphabet and Amazon have embraced AI and introduced their own AI-powered products.

Recent developments in AI have been groundbreaking. ChatGPT and GPT-4 are two examples of advanced language models, and Anthropic’s generative AI, Claude, has made significant progress in processing text. Alphabet has also made advancements in generative AI with new features and a language model called PaLM 2.

The AI market is expected to grow exponentially in the next decade, reaching almost $2 trillion by 2030. Generative AI has the potential to contribute trillions of dollars to the global economy, particularly in customer operations, marketing and sales, software engineering, and R&D.

Several companies are actively involved in developing and implementing AI technology. Hedge funds show interest in companies like NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Alphabet.

Innodata Inc. is an IT company that offers generative AI data engineering services. They recently closed a deal with a major technology company to train their AI models, with a potential annual run rate of $15 million by 2023.

SoundHound AI specializes in audio and speech recognition, providing conversational voice AI solutions to businesses. In the first quarter, 13 hedge funds were invested in SoundHound AI.

Desktop Metal is a leading company in additive manufacturing technologies. They have introduced Live Suite™, which offers generative AI solutions with new functionalities for 3D printing.

These are just a few examples of small-cap AI stocks to consider. As the AI market continues to grow, investing in companies at the forefront of AI technology could be a lucrative opportunity.