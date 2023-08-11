10 AI Tools to Boost Business Productivity

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is expected to revolutionize businesses in the coming years. While we await the full impact, there are already AI tools available to help increase productivity and drive profits. Here are 10 such tools that can be used right now.

1. OpenAI’s Conversational Chatbot: This AI-powered chatbot can perform a range of functions, from writing blogs to analyzing websites and creating HR policies. OpenAI’s Dall-E 2 app, which generates images based on text commands, is another useful tool.

2. Microsoft Copilot: Microsoft’s AI tool, Copilot, offers features for analyzing spreadsheets, creating templates, updating presentations, and even participating in Teams meetings on your behalf. It is expected to be integrated with Bing searches and Office in the near future.

3. Google’s Bard and Duet: Bard is Google’s answer to ChatGPT, while Duet will use Bard’s Large Language Model to power Google’s business apps. These features, set to be released within the next six months, include using AI to help write emails and check grammar.

4. Crayon: Crayon is an advanced image generator that uses AI to create art, photos, drawings, and other graphics based on text descriptions. This tool provides high-quality images for websites and promotional content.

5. Heywire: Designed for content-heavy businesses, Heywire uses AI to generate stories, articles, and blog forms by extracting information from the internet. It can establish multiple “personalities” for different writing styles and help position your company as a thought leader.

6. Eightify: This AI app saves time by summarizing lengthy videos into specific points of interest. It’s useful for business owners who need to absorb information across various subjects.

7. Temi: Temi is an AI-driven transcription service that quickly transcribes audio and video recordings. It offers accurate transcriptions at an affordable cost, making it valuable for writers and content creators.

8. Feathery: Feathery utilizes AI to create professional-looking forms, such as job applications, quotation templates, and request forms. The tool allows you to save and customize forms using natural language input.

9. Interview.ai: Whether you want to prepare for job interviews or client meetings, Interview.ai uses AI to simulate conversations and generate tailored interview questions. It helps improve speaking skills and provides customized questions based on your specific needs.

10. Opus Clip: Opus Clip breaks down long videos into shorter clips using AI, making them more easily shareable on social media or in email campaigns. This tool maximizes the usability of your video content.

These AI tools represent just the tip of the iceberg. As the AI revolution continues, we can expect a plethora of new tools to emerge, catering to various business needs. In the meantime, exploring and utilizing these tools can lead to enhanced productivity and better results.