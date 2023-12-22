Hou jou Safari-oortjies georganiseer met hierdie eenvoudige truuks

Summary: Don’t let your Safari tabs pile up on your iPhone. Discover two little-known tricks that can help you keep your Safari browser organized and clutter-free.

Trick #1 – Close all tabs:

Instead of tediously closing each tab individually, there is a clever trick to close all your tabs at once. Open Safari and locate the tabs icon in the bottom-right corner. By pressing and holding your finger on the icon, a menu will appear. One of the options highlighted in red allows you to close all tabs instantly, giving you a fresh start.

Trick #2 – Automatic tab closing:

Take advantage of Safari’s automatic tab closing feature to prevent your browser from becoming overwhelmed with countless tabs. To activate this setting, access your iPhone’s Settings app. Navigate to Settings > Safari and scroll down to the Tabs section. Choose “Close Tabs” and select a time frame for automatic tab closure. While closing tabs after a day may be too fast, opting for a week or a month will keep your Safari tidy without being too inconvenient.

Remember, you can adjust this setting anytime to suit your browsing habits. Even if a tab is closed, you can still access previously viewed content by checking your Safari history.

Maintaining an organized Safari browser is crucial for efficiency and a hassle-free browsing experience. By utilizing these two simple tricks, closing and managing your Safari tabs becomes quick and effortless. Say goodbye to the clutter and hello to a clean and streamlined browsing experience on your iPhone.