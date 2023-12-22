Sluit aan by die feeste: Wyrdeer Raid Day in Pokémon GO!

Pokémon GO enthusiasts, get ready for an exciting Raid Day to celebrate the arrival of Wyrdeer! On Saturday, December 23, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, Wyrdeer will be appearing more frequently in three-star raids. And if luck is on your side, you might encounter a Shiny Wyrdeer!

To enhance your chances of capturing a Shiny Wyrdeer, here are a few valuable tips. The shiny odds for Wyrdeer during Raid Day are estimated to be approximately 1 in 10 fights. Make the most of this limited time event by using optimal counters and participating in as many fights as possible. Look for areas with multiple easily accessible Gyms, and if necessary, utilize Remote Raiding to minimize downtime between raids. With a bit of efficient planning, it’s feasible to complete 10-15 Raids during this special event.

Once defeated in raids, Wyrdeer will have varying Combat Power (CP) levels. Without any weather boost, Wyrdeer’s CP can range from 1486 to 1561. However, with Partly Cloudy or Windy weather, its CP can reach up to 1858 or 1952 respectively.

To ensure victory against Wyrdeer, it’s essential to select the best counters. As a Normal and Psychic-type Pokémon, Wyrdeer is weak against Bug and Dark-type moves. Expect this raid to be relatively easy, making it perfect for solo players.

Additionally, taking advantage of beneficial Mega Evolutions can significantly improve your performance. When utilizing Mega Pokémon of the corresponding type, you earn extra Candy per catch, and the odds of obtaining Candy XL are boosted (applicable only to high and max level Megas).

During the Winter Wonderland event, which awards 2x XP for winning Raid Battles, the Wyrdeer Raid Day takes place. As Wyrdeer appears as a Tier 3 Raid Boss, completing a raid rewards you with 5,000 XP. However, with the 2x Raid XP bonus, you can earn a staggering 10,000 XP per raid battle and a remarkable 20,000 XP if you activate a Lucky Egg!

Seize the opportunity to engage in trades during the event. With the Winter Wonderland’s increased limit of 5 Special Trades per day and a 50% Stardust discount, it’s an ideal time to make valuable trades. Additionally, the current Season of Timeless Travels offers trading perks such as guaranteed Candy XL for trainers level 31 and above, along with an additional candy for trading Pokémon.

So mark your calendars, prepare your team, and make the most of Wyrdeer Raid Day in Pokémon GO. Let’s capture some incredible Pokémon and create unforgettable memories!