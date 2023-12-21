Nuwe strategieë om die legkaart in Wordle te kraak

opsomming:

The addictive word-guessing game, Wordle, has taken the world by storm. Created by engineer Josh Wardle, the game has become an international phenomenon, attracting thousands of players daily. The game’s popularity led to its acquisition by the New York Times, making it even more mainstream. However, some changes have occurred, such as the removal of the Wordle archive and the introduction of the New York Times’ word list. Despite these changes, there are still strategies that can help players solve the daily puzzle.

Starting Word Strategy:

Choosing the right starting word is crucial in Wordle. While the best word is subjective, there are strategic tips to consider. Opt for a word that includes multiple vowels and common consonants, such as S, T, R, or N. This can increase your chances of finding the correct solution faster.

Wordle Difficulty:

Although some players may find Wordle increasingly challenging, it is not inherently more difficult than when it first gained popularity. For a greater challenge, players can activate Hard Mode, but this option is not necessary for casual players.

Multiple Correct Answers:

While Wordle generally accepts only one correct solution per day, there have been instances where two different answers were deemed acceptable. This change occurred after the New York Times acquired Wordle and made alterations to the game. To avoid confusion, refreshing the browser before starting a new puzzle is recommended.

Today’s Wordle Clue:

Need a subtle hint for today’s Wordle answer? Think about something related to creating a building.

Vandag se Woorde-antwoord:

The answer to Wordle #915 is BUILT. If you weren’t able to guess it correctly, don’t worry! There will be a new puzzle tomorrow for you to challenge your word-solving skills.

