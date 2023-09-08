Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Nuus

Valve ontvang radiosertifisering vir nuwe hardewareprojek in Suid-Korea

ByRobert Andrew

September 8, 2023
Valve ontvang radiosertifisering vir nuwe hardewareprojek in Suid-Korea

Valve, the gaming company known for its hardware projects such as the Valve Index and Steam Deck, has recently received radio certification in South Korea for a new hardware device. Details about the device are scarce, with the only information available being that it is a “specific low power wireless device” operating in the 5Ghz frequency band with wireless LAN capabilities. The device is referred to as the “1030,” following the naming convention of previous Valve products like the Valve Index (model name 1007) and Steam Deck (model name 1010).

While the limited information leaves room for speculation, it is unlikely that this new device is an updated version of the Steam Deck, as it is too early for a product update. Most experts believe that Valve might be venturing back into the virtual reality space with another VR headset. There have been signs indicating a decline in Valve Index sales, coupled with recent hirings for hardware teams at Valve, which suggests that a new VR headset may be in the works.

Although the certification implies that Valve may be nearing the launch of this new device, it is important to note that Valve has a history of shelving projects. However, given the previous success of their hardware ventures, it is likely that this new device will see the light of day.

As of now, no official information has been released by Valve regarding this new device. However, with the relatively short gaps between certification and launch for previous Valve hardware projects, we may expect some news in the near future.

Bronne:
-

By Robert Andrew

verwante Post

Nuus

Top 5 Europa-gebaseerde sakeplan-sagteware-oplossings vir tegniese beginners

September 8, 2023
Nuus

PayPal-kaarte is nou versoenbaar met Apple Pay

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Nuus

Revolusionerende noodreaksie: die rol van openbare veiligheid LTE- en 5G-netwerke

September 8, 2023

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Microsoft dek regskade vir kopieregskending-eise op KI-gegenereerde inhoud

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Ons stel die GoPro Hero 12 Black bekend: kenmerke, prys en spesifikasies

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Square ervaar onderbrekings op verskeie dienste

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Instagram se Threads-toepassing brei sleutelwoord- en onderwerpsoekfunksie uit na meer lande

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments