Studie onthul hoe primaarms aangepas is om bome af te klim

In a recent study, scientists discovered that the anatomy of apes and early human ancestors suggests that they developed flexible shoulder and elbow joints to counteract the effects of gravity when climbing down trees. The researchers believe that this adaptation persisted as early humans moved to grassland habitats, giving them the ability to forage, hunt, and defend. The findings may provide insight into the evolutionary steps that led to humans walking upright and using their hands for fine motor skills, such as crafting and tool use. This research was published in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

The inspiration for the study came from watching videos of chimpanzees and sooty mangabeys, which are Old World monkeys. When analyzing these videos, the researchers noticed that while both species could climb up trees with similar effort, the downward climb was different. Using software commonly used to analyze human athlete movements, they found that chimpanzees extended their shoulders and elbows above their heads to a greater degree when climbing down trees compared to the smaller monkeys.

Further analysis of skeletal samples confirmed that apes have shoulder joints shaped like a ball and socket, allowing for a greater range of motion compared to monkeys. Additionally, apes have elbow joints that open more widely. Humans and early human ancestors, such as Ardipithecus and Australopithecus, share similar shoulder and elbow anatomies with apes.

The researchers hope to conduct further studies on larger simians, such as mandrills and baboons, to corroborate their findings. Understanding how larger monkeys handle climbing down trees would provide more insights into the evolution of these adaptations.

This study offers critical information about the evolution of primates from tree-dwelling to ground-dwelling, shedding light on how our ancestors were able to navigate their way down trees in a controlled manner. It also highlights the importance of studying climbing down as much as climbing up, as both have played a significant role in shaping our ancestors’ anatomy and behavior.

