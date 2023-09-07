Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Nuus

Warzone 2 Guru ontdek oorweldigende aanhangsel vir SMG's

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
Stats guru IceManIsaac has uncovered a game-changing attachment for certain SMGs in Warzone 2. The attachment in question is the 9mm Hollow Point rounds, which are available for 9mm SMGs like the Lachmann Sub, BAS-P, and Lachmann Shroud. According to IceManIsaac, the Hollow Point rounds are “incredibly broken” and provide a significant buff to these SMGs.

The Hollow Point rounds have increased Crippling Power, causing enemies to be staggered for a brief moment when shots are landed. IceManIsaac describes this effect as “putting stun grenades in your bullets.” However, using these rounds does come at the cost of bullet velocity, which is an important factor in the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Warzone.

The Lachmann Sub benefits the most from the recent changes, as the FT Mobile Stock was buffed in Season 5 Reloaded to provide players with an increased mobility boost. By combining the deadly Hollow Point ammunition with the mobility stock and a compensator for improved accuracy, players using 9mm SMGs can achieve serious damage output.

It remains to be seen whether the developers will address the overpowered nature of the Hollow Point rounds in a future update. In the meantime, IceManIsaac is recommending that players take advantage of this attachment and incorporate it into their loadouts for maximum effectiveness.

Source: Connor Bennett

