Walmart Canada’s highly anticipated Boxing Week sale is now live, offering incredible discounts on a wide range of products. From gaming consoles and tech gadgets to gift card promotions, customers can expect to find fantastic deals on various items.

Here are some of the highlights from the sale:

– Xbox Series X: Experience immersive gaming at a discounted price of $499.96.

– PlayStation 5 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle (slim): Dive into the world of gaming with this bundle, available for $649.96.

– Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Bundle: Enjoy endless hours of gaming fun with this bundle, now priced at $399.96 (regularly $449.94).

– Apple AirPods with charging case (2nd generation): Immerse yourself in high-quality sound for only $128 (regularly $179).

– Apple Watch SE (GPS, 2nd generation): Stay connected and track your fitness goals with this sleek smartwatch, now available for $289 (regularly $329).

– 10.2-inch iPad WiFi 64GB (9th generation): Enhance your productivity and entertainment with this iPad, now priced at $378 (regularly $449).

– Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 32GB: Enjoy portable entertainment on the go with this tablet, now only $149.98 (regularly $209.98).

– LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Peach Starter Course 71403 Toy Building Kit: Engage in creative play with this building kit, now discounted to $49 (regularly $74.86).

– onn. 70-inch 4K UHD HDR Frameless Roku Smart TV: Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with this large-screen TV, available for $578 (regularly $798).

– Hisense 70-inch Roku 4K ULTRA HD TV: Upgrade your home entertainment system with this 70-inch TV, now priced at $648 (regularly $798).

– onn. 24-inch Class 1080p Full HD Gaming Monitor: Elevate your gaming experience with this monitor, available for $169.98 (regularly $229.98).

In addition to these deals, Walmart Canada is also offering enticing promotions on various smartphones. Customers can enjoy Walmart gift cards with the purchase of select phone models from popular brands such as Samsung, iPhone, and Google Pixel.

Don’t miss out on these incredible Boxing Week deals! The promotion ends on Wednesday, December 27th. Visit Walmart’s website or your nearest store to take advantage of these amazing discounts. Happy shopping!

Please note that this article contains affiliate partnerships. However, rest assured that our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.