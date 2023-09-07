Are you disappointed with the image quality of your new television after setting it up? Before requesting a refund, it’s important to understand that the poor image quality may be due to the default settings of your TV rather than a faulty model.

In recent years, it has become easier to achieve excellent image quality on new TVs thanks to useful features like filmmaker mode and Netflix calibrated mode. These features allow you to adjust or disable certain display settings to optimize image quality.

Here are three main features to disable or reduce for the best possible image quality:

Ruisonderdrukking

Noise reduction may seem beneficial for TV image quality, but it’s not necessarily the case. In the past, noise, also known as “snow” due to black and white dots, was a common issue on analog TVs and low-definition signals. However, most content sources today are digital, such as digital broadcasts, cables, satellites, and Blu-ray discs. Disabling noise reduction can prevent loss of fine details and textures in the image, resulting in a more natural and precise image.

Sharpness Enhancement

Sharpness enhancement may appear helpful, but it actually alters image quality. Instead of improving sharpness, it accentuates the edges of images, giving the illusion of increased detail. In reality, it masks fine details and can add a halo effect around objects. It’s best to significantly reduce this setting or disable it completely. Lowering the sharpness beyond a certain point may cause the image to become blurry.

Motion Smoothing

A specific issue with LCD-based TVs is that the image can appear blurry during fast-moving scenes, especially in action movies or sports events. TV manufacturers employ various technologies to reduce motion blur, such as image repetition or the insertion of black frames into the video signal. While reducing blur is a good thing, many companies associate these efforts with another technology called motion smoothing, also known as “soap opera effect.” Motion smoothing attempts to reduce judder, which is a slightly stuttering effect often noticeable when the camera pans in a scene. Films and many TV shows are shot at a relatively slow frame rate of 24 frames per second (24Hz), while video is generally shot at 60Hz, resulting in smoother motion for sports, reality TV, and soap operas. However, motion smoothing can make movies appear as if they were shot like soap operas, giving a video-like appearance. Some TVs with refresh rates of 120Hz and above allow you to disable motion smoothing independently from blur reduction. This is recommended if possible. However, with certain TVs, both effects are linked, so you can’t have one without the other. In this case, disabling this feature is probably your best option. The Filmmaker mode is a new image setting that can eliminate the soap opera effect. When enabled, the TV will automatically disable motion smoothing and some other functions when it detects that a movie is being played. This year, Hisense, LG, Samsung, and Vizio TVs offer a Filmmaker mode setting. An additional development is the use of sensors to detect ambient room lighting and adjust Filmmaker mode settings accordingly. The Netflix Calibrated mode also aims to eliminate the soap opera effect and adjusts color, brightness, and contrast, but only for films and original programs on the streaming service. So far, it is mainly found on Sony Android and Google TVs. Filmmaker mode is generally a useful feature that approaches our optimized settings. However, you may slightly increase the TV’s brightness as Filmmaker mode assumes you’ll be watching in a very dark room (this is corrected by TVs equipped with ambient light sensors).

By disabling or adjusting these default features, you can optimize your TV’s display settings and enjoy a better image quality. Remember to also explore modes like filmmaker mode and Netflix calibrated mode to further enhance your settings.

