Victrola stel nuwe hoëresolusie-draaitafels bekend vir draadlose vinielweergawe

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
Victrola, a renowned manufacturer of turntables, has taken a significant step forward with the release of their new premium models, the Hi-Res Carbon and Hi-Res Onyx. These exciting additions to their lineup come equipped with built-in Qualcomm audio hardware, enabling seamless wireless vinyl playback to Bluetooth or aptX-enabled speakers and headphones.

This release marks a departure from Victrola’s previous range, which was exclusively compatible with Sonos speakers. The inclusion of Qualcomm audio hardware ensures compatibility with a wider range of devices, allowing users to enjoy their vinyl records wirelessly without compromising on sound quality.

Both the Hi-Res Carbon and Hi-Res Onyx turntables support the latest Bluetooth 5.4 and Bluetooth LE protocols, providing improved connectivity and enhanced audio streaming capabilities. Additionally, these turntables feature Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive audio technologies, which optimize audio transmission for a superior listening experience.

For those who prefer a more traditional setup, the Hi-Res models still offer RCA outputs to connect to self-powered wired speakers. This design choice caters to audiophiles who appreciate the classic wired connection and prefer to have complete control over their audio setup.

The Hi-Res Carbon and Hi-Res Onyx turntables are priced at $599 and $399 respectively, offering a more affordable alternative to their Sonos-compatible counterparts. This pricing strategy makes these premium models accessible to a wider audience, encouraging more people to experience the joy of vinyl playback with the convenience of wireless technology.

In conclusion, Victrola’s introduction of the Hi-Res Carbon and Hi-Res Onyx turntables with built-in Qualcomm audio hardware represents a significant shift in the company’s product offerings. By embracing wireless technology and expanding compatibility, Victrola aims to appeal to both tech-savvy users and traditionalists, maintaining their reputation as a trusted brand in the turntable market.

Bronne:
-Victrola website

