Valve implementeer streng verbod op Smurf-rekeninge in DOTA 2

Valve has unleashed its most aggressive ban wave yet, targeting smurf accounts in DOTA 2 as part of its ongoing crackdown. The latest ban wave, announced alongside the Frostivus 2023 Update for the popular MOBA game, aims to address the issue of players exploiting matchmaking systems by creating alternate accounts.

Smurf accounts have long been a thorn in the side of fair play in multiplayer games. These accounts allow experienced players to deliberately manipulate the matchmaking process by playing against beginners, thus securing easy victories. As these players climb the ranks and their skill level becomes recognized by the game’s algorithms, they simply create new accounts to continue the charade.

In a blog post, Valve stated, “If you’re on the Naughty List, we’ve got great news for everybody else and bad news for you, because this year is gonna be a bloodbath.” The company highlighted its continued investment in player behavior monitoring and its commitment to an aggressive approach. The ban wave alone has resulted in the removal of tens of thousands of smurf accounts in recent weeks.

Interestingly, even professional DOTA 2 e-sports players are not exempt from the punishment. After consulting with these players, Valve has opted to apply the ban and penalty effects to this group as well. The company believes that the rules should apply to everyone, regardless of their skill level or status.

In addition to smurf accounts, Valve is also cracking down on highly toxic players. Those who engage in disruptive behavior, ruin games, and lower their behavior scores may face penalties, including account bans in severe cases.

Players logging into DOTA 2 after the ban wave will receive a special Frostivus Gift, which varies depending on their behavior and smurf usage. Those on the “Naughty List” may find themselves receiving a warning or ban, symbolized by a lump of coal, while those on the “Nice List” can expect a free cosmetic set as a reward.

The Frostivus patch for DOTA 2 brings several gameplay changes, including new items and hero balance adjustments. Overall, Valve’s efforts demonstrate a clear commitment to fair play and maintaining a positive gaming environment for all players.