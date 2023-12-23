Verbeter jou slimhuiservaring met Google Home Automations

Automations are a key feature in smart home hubs, and Google Home is leading the way with its robust automation engine. These automations allow you to set triggers and actions to streamline your daily routines, making your life more convenient and efficient. While personal routines offer a range of triggers based on time, voice command, or location, you may be wondering how to set up automations based on specific home device conditions. Fortunately, Google Home household routines provide the solution.

Personal automations already offer four criteria as triggers:

1. “When you use a specific phrase to Google Assistant”: This versatile trigger allows you to set multiple options and variants, enabling you to run an automation on the go.

2. “A specific time of day”: Choose the days of the week and set a specific time for your routine to run.

3. “Sunrise or sunset”: Offset this trigger by a desired time before or after, ensuring your automated routine aligns with daylight hours.

4. “When you arrive or leave a specific location”: Utilize your phone’s location to trigger automations, particularly useful for home- and work-related routines.

To set up a Google Automation using a device condition as a trigger, simply select the “Household” routine instead of the “Personal” routine. This grants you access to an additional trigger option called “When a device does something.” This trigger allows you to select any device connected to your Google Home and choose from a limited set of conditions associated with each device. For example, lights and plugs have “on” and “off” conditions, while speakers may include volume options. Explore these options to customize your automations according to your preferences.

An excellent example of an automation is a night light connected to a motion or presence sensor in your hallway. With Google Home, you can now say, “When the sensor detects someone, turn the hallway light on at 10%.” You can further customize this automation by specifying the time of day and specific days of the week to ensure the light operates according to your desired schedule.

Keep in mind a few crucial rules when setting up automations. All devices involved must be connected to Google Home, either through built-in smart features or via a smart plug. Additionally, if a device is removed or goes offline, the automation will cease to function. Lastly, since these automations rely on Wi-Fi and electricity, any disruption in your Wi-Fi connection will prevent the automations from running. Consider these limitations, especially when using automations while away from home.

Embrace the power of automations to enhance your smart home experience, making your life more efficient and comfortable. However, remember to be mindful of the limitations to avoid relying solely on this technology.