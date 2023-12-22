Nuwe variasie van supergeleiding gevind in sintetiese materiaal

Researchers from the University of Washington and the U.S. Department of Energy have made an intriguing discovery in the field of superconductivity. In a recent study published in Science Advances, they revealed a new, controllable variation of superconductivity in a synthetic, crystal-like material.

The researchers created a sandwich-like structure using ferromagnetic (Europium) and superconductive (Iron Arsenide) materials, known as doped EuFe2As2. By applying a magnetic field to this material, they observed the emergence of superconductivity. What’s remarkable is that the superconductivity can be modulated and even turned off by applying strain to the material with a cryogenic strain cell.

The team found that a properly aligned external magnetic field can counterbalance the magnetic fields from the ferromagnetic layers, resulting in a zero-resistance state of matter. Additionally, by applying pressure uniaxially to the material, the superconductivity can be enhanced or suppressed.

However, the researchers encountered challenges with the synthesis process. They experienced variability in the samples, with some displaying field-induced superconductivity and others not. These variations were attributed to the difficulties in controlling the Cobalt doping stage of the synthesis process.

Despite these challenges, this discovery opens up new possibilities for customizing superconductivity and provides valuable insights into the quantum physics of superconducting. The ability to control the transition from normal matter to the superconductive phase at higher resolutions could have practical applications in industries such as electronics.

While room-temperature superconductivity may still be a distant goal, this breakthrough offers new avenues for further research and advancements in the field of superconductivity. The study of synthetic materials like doped EuFe2As2 promises to contribute to our understanding of superconductivity and pave the way for future innovations in industrial electronics.