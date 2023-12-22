Vrydag die 13de: Die spel kom tot 'n einde

After three years of blood-soaked fun, Friday the 13th: The Game is set to meet its demise. Developed by IllFonic and released in 2017, this multiplayer slasher game offered a unique and thrilling experience as survivors tried to outwit the infamous Jason Voorhees in the eerie Camp Crystal Lake. However, all good things must come to an end, and the game is scheduled to be delisted from sale on December 31st.

While Friday the 13th: The Game received praise for its adaptation of the iconic license and enticing gameplay, it faced numerous challenges throughout its existence. The game’s initial launch was plagued by server issues that dampened the enthusiasm of players. Furthermore, a legal dispute over the ownership of the Friday the 13th license disrupted DLC plans, and the dedicated servers were shut down in 2020. Despite these setbacks, the game managed to soldier on for several more years.

Gun Media, the publisher of the game, recently reminded fans of the impending deadline through their official Twitter account. Co-founder Wes Keltner expressed gratitude to the game’s supporters, highlighting the friendships and even love connections forged within the game’s virtual walls. Keltner’s message also reassured players that the game will remain playable until at least December 31st, 2024.

For those who have yet to experience the thrill of Friday the 13th: The Game, now is the time to seize the opportunity. Available on Steam for a mere £4.29, with additional DLCs priced at 89p, it’s a worthwhile investment for horror enthusiasts or those seeking a unique multiplayer experience.

If, however, the game’s impending departure leaves you hesitant, it’s worth noting that IllFonic has produced other asymmetrical multiplayer games, although none have achieved the same level of success as their first endeavor. From 2021’s Predator: Hunting Grounds to the recent release of Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, IllFonic has explored various licensed properties. Nonetheless, critics have found these offerings lacking compared to the original masterpiece. Alternatively, players can turn to Gun Media’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre game or the enduringly popular Dead by Daylight for their multiplayer horror fix.

As Friday the 13th: The Game prepares to bid farewell, let us remember the memories made and the screams shared in the haunting grounds of Camp Crystal Lake.