Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Nuus

Bridging the Gap: Updates and Challenges of the Matter Smart Home Standard

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 7, 2023
The Matter smart home standard, developed by Apple, Amazon, Google, and Samsung, has been gaining momentum in recent months. It promises secure local control and cross-platform interoperability for smart home devices. However, while progress is being made, there are still some challenges to overcome.

One of the key features of Matter is its ability to eliminate the need for hubs in smart home setups. Devices should be able to communicate directly with each other without intermediaries. While this is technically true, not all platform providers have fully implemented this aspect of the standard. As a result, consumers may not be able to enjoy all the benefits that Matter has to offer.

At the recent IFA tech conference, several new Matter-compatible gadgets were announced, including a ceiling light from Aqara, RGB light bars from Yeelight, and smart security cameras from Philips Hue. However, the camera compatibility feature is still in development and not yet supported by the standard.

Another important update is that Philips Hue has finally added support for Matter through a firmware update to its bridge. This means that existing Hue lighting products can now be used with Matter-compatible platforms. Other companies, such as SwitchBot and Aqara, have also updated their bridges to be Matter-compatible.

One upcoming feature of Matter is binding, which allows devices to be directly connected to each other without the need for a hub. This feature offers more precision and ease of use. However, support for binding is currently lacking among smart home platforms.

Despite these challenges, Matter continues to gain traction, with major platforms like Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Apple Home adding support for the standard. Consumers can expect more Matter-compatible devices to be released in the coming months.

In conclusion, while the Matter smart home standard is making progress, there are still some unfulfilled promises and challenges to overcome. The addition of new Matter-compatible gadgets and support from major platforms are positive developments. However, the full implementation of features like binding and camera compatibility is still in progress.

