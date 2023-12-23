Telus onthul eksklusiewe tweede kersfeesaanbod vir SMB-kliënte

Telus, the prominent Canadian telecommunications company, is ushering in the holiday season with an exciting Boxing Day deal tailored specifically for Small and Medium Business (SMB) customers. In a groundbreaking move, Telus is introducing an unlimited 5G data roaming plan that covers Canada, the US, and Mexico for a remarkable $45 per month. However, to take advantage of this offer, a minimum of four lines must be enrolled in the plan. As an added holiday treat, Telus is waiving the customary $60 connection fee for all lines.

Significant Savings Await Business Owners

The appeal of this particular offer lies in the significant cost-savings it brings. Normally, a similar plan would cost individual customers around $100 per month or $85 per month for personal customers with at least four lines. Thus, Telus’ Boxing Day promotion represents an unparalleled opportunity for businesses to save.

Smartphone Deals Unveiled

Telus’ Boxing Day bonanza also extends to enticing smartphone sale offers, including the latest models from Apple, such as the iPhone. These deals have not gone unnoticed by Telus’ SMB customers. TheRFDuser, one of these customers, successfully secured four lines with the economical $45 plan and received four Google Pixel 8 smartphones at no additional cost. The entire signup process was conveniently completed online through the Telus website, followed by a phone call with a Telus representative to go over the finer details.

Tech Offers Abound on Boxing Day 2023

The Canadian telecom industry is buzzing with a plethora of tech offers for Boxing Day 2023, encompassing mobile and internet plans. Other providers, including Bell, Fido, and Rogers, are expected to follow suit and announce their own Boxing Day deals shortly. Additionally, Telus has a forthcoming offer for businesses called PureFibre internet. By using the promo code HOLIDAY, businesses can save $5 per month on PureFibre internet, receive a $50 bill credit, and bundle PureFibre Internet and Optik TV to save up to a staggering $460. In the spirit of the season, Samsung has also joined in by pledging to donate $5 to the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation for every phone purchased.