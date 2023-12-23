Bankaandele kan in 2024 uitdagings in die gesig staar, aangesien kredietverliese opduik

Bank stocks may face difficulties in 2024 as investors anticipate an increase in bad loan losses, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley. The current stock prices reflect the expectation that loan loss provisions will reach 1% of average loan ratios in 2024, which is double the levels seen during the Tech Bubble and three times higher than the peak in 2015-2016. The analysts warn that signs of trouble are already emerging, with nonaccrual commercial real estate loans increasing by 40% in the third quarter compared to the previous one, and high-yield bond defaults on the rise. This indicates that net charge-offs on commercial and industrial loans will likely rise in the coming quarters.

Furthermore, the analysts note that easier monetary policy in 2024 will not necessarily alleviate the situation. Historically, net charge-offs have continued to increase even after the Federal Reserve begins cutting interest rates. This gloomy outlook suggests that bank stocks may not see higher price-to-earnings multiples when credit conditions deteriorate.

While bank stocks are currently considered cheap, the anticipation of credit losses in 2024 is keeping investors cautious. This could pose challenges for the banking sector moving forward.