Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Calterah mmWave Radar SoCs: Revolusionizing Auto Radar Technology

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 11, 2023
Calterah, a leading provider of mmWave radar SoCs, is revolutionizing the auto radar industry with its comprehensive portfolio of radar sensor chips. These chips, developed on Calterah’s next-gen Andes platform and second-gen SoC platform Alps, operate in the high frequency bands of 76 GHz to 81 GHz and 60 GHz to 64 GHz. They offer a wide range of applications for ADAS and autonomous driving, including imaging radar, forward-looking radar, corner radar, side radar, in-cabin radar, tail gate radar, and automatic door collision avoidance radar.

One of the standout products showcased by Calterah is the next-gen Andes SoC (CAL77C844-AF), which is highly sought-after for its exceptional performance in 4D premium and imaging radar. This SoC stands out from the competition due to its advanced multi-core CPU with DSP and RSP, flexible architecture, debugging functions, and advanced security capability. It is perfect for developing high-performance, cost-effective, and flexible multi-chip cascaded 4D imaging radar.

Additionally, Calterah’s Alps-Pro platform has received recognition and adoption from major Chinese automotive Tier-1s. The forward-looking radar and corner radar solutions developed based on Alps-Pro provide impressive detection ranges and resolution, meeting the requirements of L2+ autonomous driving.

Calterah’s Antenna-in-Package (AiP) SoCs from the Alps and Rhine families are the first radar SoCs in the world to have been mass-produced with Antenna in Package technology. This innovative technology reduces antenna design complexity and eliminates the need for high-frequency laminate, resulting in shorter R&D and production cycles, lower costs, and compact radar module sizes. These AiP SoCs are ideal for emerging ultra-short-range radar applications like side radar and tail gate radar.

With over 6 million units of automotive ICs shipped and 150+ vehicle models empowered, Calterah has firmly established itself as a leading provider of mmWave radar chips and solutions. The company has implemented stringent quality control measures, obtained Functional Safety Certifications, and achieved ISO/SAE 21434 Automotive Cybersecurity Certification. Calterah’s mmWave radar technologies are gaining recognition worldwide and the company is actively seeking partnerships with global Tier-1s and car OEMs to expand its presence in European markets.

Bronne:
– Calterah website (www.calterah.com)

