SpaceX berei voor vir gelyktydige bekendstellings ten spyte van stormagtige weer

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket is scheduled to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Sunday at 8:14 p.m. EST, carrying the secretive Space Force X-37B robotic space plane on a classified mission. If weather conditions allow, SpaceX may also attempt the next Starlink launch at 11 p.m. on the same night. However, a cold front is expected to bring stormy weather to the Space Coast, possibly disrupting or delaying these plans.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook, forecasting scattered showers and isolated lightning storms along with the advancing cold front. There is a chance of strong to marginally severe storms with gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall. The 45th Weather Squadron of the Space Force predicts a 40% chance of favorable launch weather for the Falcon Heavy USSF-52 mission, citing breezy conditions and scattered showers at the launch site.

For the Starlink launch, the 45th Weather Squadron initially gives a 20% chance of favorable launch weather early in the four-hour launch window, which increases to 50% as the evening progresses. The cold front is expected to move southeast and potentially improve weather conditions by the end of the launch window.

SpaceX has yet to confirm the Starlink launch, but if it proceeds, a Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The mission aims to deploy the Starlink 6-34 satellite batch.

Space enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting these back-to-back launches, but Mother Nature might have other plans. SpaceX will continue to monitor weather conditions and make necessary adjustments to the launch schedule, keeping safety as the top priority.

For the most up-to-date launch schedule, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.