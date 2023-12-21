An arbitrator has ruled that a deputy public safety director in Newark should not serve on a panel that hears internal affairs complaints against police officers. The ruling came in response to a grievance filed by the city’s police union, which alleged bias against its members. The union is now demanding a rehearing of hundreds of cases in which the panel found officers to be in violation of rules or laws. The potential back pay awarded to officers suspended in these cases could amount to “well into six figures.” The city plans to appeal the ruling.

The panel, known as a trial board, is part of the Newark Police Division’s internal affairs unit. It oversees disciplinary hearings related to allegations of law violations or departmental rule infringements by officers. The board determines guilt or innocence and recommends appropriate punishments, which must be approved by the public safety director.

The union’s grievance sought to remove Deputy Director Sheronda Morris from the panel, citing a requirement that it be composed of the public safety director or a designee and two command-rank uniformed officers appointed by the chief of police. Union officials argued that the presence of Morris, now serving as the deputy public safety director for police operations, gave the administration an unfair 2-1 majority on disciplinary matters.

The arbitrator agreed with the union’s assertion, stating that the trial board members must remain independent and free from potential pressure exerted by the deputy director. The ruling does not mandate the removal of Morris or the reopening of cases she had heard. However, the union has demanded action from the city, citing violations of state attorney general guidelines.

A spokesperson for Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé disagreed with the arbitrator’s decision and the demands made by the union’s attorney. Meanwhile, a similar grievance filed by the captains’ union is still pending. The union’s president expressed support for the FOP ruling and believes it will strengthen their own case.

It remains to be seen whether the city will schedule new hearings, appeal the ruling, or face legal pressure to take action. The outcome of this case could have significant ramifications for the internal affairs process in Newark.