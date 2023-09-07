Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Nuus

Rockstar Games gebruik na bewering seerower sagteware krake om DRM van sommige speletjies op Steam te verwyder

ByRobert Andrew

September 7, 2023
Rockstar Games gebruik na bewering seerower sagteware krake om DRM van sommige speletjies op Steam te verwyder

In a surprising turn of events, it has been reported that Rockstar Games, known for their strong stance against game cheats and reverse engineering, has been using pirated software cracks to remove DRM from their own games sold on Steam. This information came to light when GTA content creator Vadim M. shared a video demonstrating how Rockstar incorporated a crack for its Manhunt and Max Payne 2 games on Steam to bypass anti-piracy protections.

Further investigation by game modder/reverse engineer Silent revealed that the game executable for Midnight Club II, which is no longer sold on Steam, also utilized a crack from the infamous Razor 1911 cracking group. The use of these cracks contributed to known issues running Manhunt and Midnight Club II on later versions of Windows.

Silent explained that the reason these games crashed with the cracks in use was due to the fact that Steam’s DRM included code that was not marked correctly. This triggered Data Execution Prevention, causing the games to crash.

Interestingly, the irony was not lost on the Razor 1911 X account, who sarcastically responded to Silent’s tweet by saying, “First rule: Don’t sell warez.”

Razor 1911 was a software cracking group founded in 1985. They were known for creating cracks that allowed users to bypass DRM and piracy protections in games. Additionally, they created demos with computer-generated graphics and music, distributed alongside their game cracks. The group disbanded around 2012 as the gaming industry shifted towards cloud-based distribution and online services.

BleepingComputer reached out to Rockstar Games for a comment on their use of pirated software cracks but did not receive a response. This situation raises questions about the company’s stance on piracy and the measures they are willing to take to protect their games.

Bronne:
– Article source: BleepingComputer

By Robert Andrew

verwante Post

Nuus

Gaan papierloos: die beste sagteware-oplossings vir elektroniese handtekeninge vir 'n meer doeltreffende werkplek

September 8, 2023
Nuus

Hoe om die Night Elf Heritage Quest Line in World of Warcraft te voltooi

September 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Nuus

Die toekoms van konnektiwiteit: Top 5 deurbrake in slimtoestelnavorsing vanaf 2021

September 8, 2023

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Cruise Robotaxi Company nader regulatoriese goedkeuring vir massaproduksie van bestuurderlose voertuig

September 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Australië sal soekenjins reguleer om die deel van KI-gegenereerde materiaal vir seksuele misbruik van kinders te voorkom

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Die verskynsel van Wordle: wenke, wenke en strategieë

September 8, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Microsoft se benadering om mededingingskwessies op te los: Ondersoeke vooruitgaan en toegewings maak

September 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments