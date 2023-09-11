Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Nuus

Navorsers ontwikkel robuuste metode vir die beheer van individuele kwittings met behulp van laserlig

ByGabriël Botha

September 11, 2023
Navorsers ontwikkel robuuste metode vir die beheer van individuele kwittings met behulp van laserlig

Researchers at the Institute for Quantum Computing (IQC) at the University of Waterloo have made a significant breakthrough in controlling individual qubits made of barium using laser light. The ability to manipulate a qubit reliably is a crucial step toward the realization of functioning quantum computers.

The team at IQC created a novel technology using a thin glass waveguide to divide and focus laser beams, resulting in precise and extensive regulation of each focused laser beam on its target qubit. This level of control has not been achieved in previous research.

Dr. K. Rajibul Islam, a professor at IQC and Waterloo’s Department of Physics and Astronomy, explained that their design limits the amount of crosstalk to a very small relative intensity of 0.01 percent. Unlike previous methods, their fiber-based modulators do not affect neighboring ions, allowing for independent control over each individual ion.

The researchers focused on barium ions, which have suitable energy states that can be used as the zero and one levels of a qubit. These ions can be manipulated using visible green light instead of the higher energy ultraviolet light required by other atom types. This enables the use of commercially available optical technologies that were previously unavailable for UV wavelengths.

To achieve their control system, the researchers developed a waveguide circuit that separates a single laser beam into 16 distinct light channels, each of which is sent to its own optical fiber-based modulator. These modulators provide independent control over the strength, frequency, and phase of each laser beam. Through the use of optical lenses, the laser beams are focused down to a narrow spacing. The researchers monitored the focus and control of each laser beam using accurate camera sensors.

The development of this robust method for controlling individual qubits brings us one step closer to building barium ion quantum processors. The use of identical, nature-made qubits eliminates the need for fabrication. The researchers’ task now is to find ways to effectively control these ions.

Bronne:

- JARE

By Gabriël Botha

verwante Post

Nuus

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0-opdatering stel nuwe vaardigheidsboom-byvoordele bekend geïnspireer deur Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Nuus

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn DLC – A Continuation of the Epic Journey

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Nuus

Arm maak 'n suksesvolle debuut op Nasdaq met IPO

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Hinds County staar voortgesette rekenaarnetwerkprobleme in die gesig ná oortreding

September 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Wetenskap

SpaceX vertraag die bekendstelling van Starlink-satelliete weens weersorg

September 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Elle Magazine keer terug na druk in 2024

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Die veelsydigheid van Paul Dano: Van The Riddler in "The Batman" tot Keith Gill in "Dumb Money"

September 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments