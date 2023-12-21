Herroepings uitgereik vir verskeie voertuigmodelle

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has recently released several recalls for different vehicle models. These recalls address specific issues that may affect the safety and performance of the vehicles. Here are some of the recalls announced by NHTSA:

Chrysler Ram Vehicles

Chrysler is recalling 142,150 of its 2023-2024 Ram vehicles due to a steering column control module malfunction. This malfunction may cause the high beams to turn on when using the turn signal, potentially confusing other drivers on the road and reducing visibility. Free replacements for the faulty steering column control module will be provided by dealers. The recall is expected to begin with notification letters sent to owners on January 17, 2024.

Infiniti qx60

Nissan is recalling 20,051 of its 2022-2024 Infiniti QX60 vehicles. The recall addresses an issue with the Adaptive Front-Light System (AFS), which may fail to adjust the headlights downward at certain speeds. This can impair visibility and increase the risk of a crash. Dealers will fix the settings of the Intelligent Power Distribution Module (IPDM) at no cost to the owners. Notification letters will be sent out on January 12, 2024.

Ford F-150

Ford has issued two separate recalls for its 2022 F-150 models. The first recall includes 18,527 vehicles due to a defect in the parking lights. The lights may flicker when the headlights are activated, compromising visibility and violating safety standards. The second recall involves 5,118 Ford F-150 Lightning vehicles. These vehicles may experience a software flaw that affects the operation of the electric stability control system (ESC). To address these issues, Ford dealers will update the LED driver module software and the Accessory Protocol Interface Module (APIM) software, respectively. Owners will be notified by mail, and the necessary repairs or updates will be conducted free of charge.

Mercedes-Benz GLE450e Plug-in Hybrid

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 2,797 of its 2024 GLE 450e Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) vehicles. The recall addresses a software error in the electronic stability program (ESP) that can increase the force required to stop the vehicle. This may result in extended stopping distances and a higher risk of a collision. Dealers will resolve the issue by rebooting the ESP control unit software, which will be performed free of charge. Notification letters will be sent to owners on January 30, 2024.

Owners of these vehicle models are advised to contact their respective customer service centers for more information and assistance regarding the recalls. It is crucial to address these issues promptly to ensure the safety and reliability of the affected vehicles.