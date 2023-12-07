ShreddRRz-voedselvragmotor en -restaurant is gereed om permanent te sluit

Popular local establishment, ShreddRRz, has announced that it will be permanently ceasing operations in the Midstate area. In a heartfelt Facebook post, the owner expressed gratitude to their loyal customers and friends who have supported their food truck and restaurant ventures over the years. However, they stated that the time has come to bring an end to ShreddRRz and move on from the market.

ShreddRRz operates three different locations, including their food truck, restaurant on Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg, and stand at the Fresh Market in Hershey. All three will be closing down following this weekend. The owners shared the final hours of operation for their Harrisburg restaurant and Fresh Market stand, providing customers with the opportunity to visit one last time.

Established by Rob Billet and Rock Kinderman in 2016, ShreddRRz quickly gained popularity in the area. They expanded their business by opening a brick and mortar restaurant location in April 2021 and setting up a stand at the Fresh Market in 2022. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, the owners were unable to achieve the anticipated sales at these additional locations, leading them to make the difficult decision to retire and close down the business.

ShreddRRz will officially cease all operations on Saturday, December 9th. The local community and loyal customers are sure to miss the unique flavors and menu options that ShreddRRz offered. However, it is always bittersweet when a beloved establishment decides to close its doors.

