Polisie soek na verdagte wat by gewapende roof van Dollar Store in Detroit betrokke was

Detroit law enforcement is on the lookout for an individual tied to an armed robbery that recently occurred at a Dollar Store in the city. The incident unfolded on Sunday afternoon, in the 20100 block of Van Dyke Avenue. According to officials, the suspect entered the store and made off with multiple items without paying for them. As he tried to leave, an employee confronted the suspect, aiming to retrieve the stolen merchandise.

However, the situation quickly escalated when the suspect grabbed his hip, insinuating he was armed. This created panic among the onlookers, and the suspect took advantage of the chaos to make a swift getaway. Surveillance footage captured the suspect fleeing from the Dollar Store.

Based on witness descriptions, the suspect is believed to be a 30-year-old male. He was spotted wearing a black hat, black jacket, white hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, and black shoes. Authorities believe he left the scene in an older model Dodge Ram 1500 with a two-tone paint job (black and silver) and a black stripe running down the middle.

Law enforcement agencies are urging anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. The police emphasize that any leads, even seemingly insignificant ones, may assist in the investigation and potential apprehension of the suspect.