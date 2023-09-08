Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Deep Silver en Starbreeze Studios stel nuwe lokprent en skermkiekies vry vir PAYDAY 3, stel Pearl and Joy bekend

September 8, 2023
Deep Silver and Starbreeze Studios have unveiled a new trailer and screenshots for PAYDAY 3, showcasing two new playable characters, Pearl and Joy. These characters join the original gang of criminals, Dallas, Hoxton, Wolf, and Chains, bringing the total number of heisters to six at the game’s launch.

Pearl, an expert con artist and infiltrator, is skilled at running scams and navigating high society. She is meticulous in her planning and always prepared for any situation, even resorting to using her own weapons when necessary. Joy, on the other hand, is a genius hacker and security expert who adds a unique combination of strength and subterfuge to the crew. With her disregard for the law and twisted sense of humor, Joy is an unpredictable wildcard during any heist.

In addition to the introduction of these new characters, the developers have also revealed the post-launch content roadmap for PAYDAY 3. The plan includes four downloadable content packs, namely “Syntax Error,” “Boys in Blue,” “The Land of the Free,” and “Fear and Greed,” scheduled for release in the coming months. These packs will introduce new content such as seasonal events, playable characters, enemies, weapons, Unreal Engine 5 upgrades, cosmetics, quality-of-life improvements, and new features.

PAYDAY 3 is set to release on September 21 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will also be available through Xbox Game Pass.

Bronne:
- Diep silwer
– Starbreeze Studios

