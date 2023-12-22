Fotografiese films en ballonne: 'n deurbraak in gammastraalopsporing

A groundbreaking technique using photographic films and a scientific observation balloon has allowed Kobe University researchers to capture the most accurate image ever of a neutron star’s gamma ray beam. Gamma rays, known for their high-energy product of nuclear fission, present a challenge for detection due to their short wavelength and inability to be deflected or detected by standard sensors.

To overcome this, a team of astrophysicists led by Aoki Shigeki turned to photographic films, the very first material used to detect radioactivity. Leveraging the high sensitivity of these films and a novel data extraction process, the researchers stacked multiple films to track the trajectory of particles produced by gamma ray impacts. Just like stacking pancakes can determine the direction of a straw, a stacked film stack records the direction of the gamma rays.

To minimize atmospheric interference, the film stack was mounted onto a scientific observation balloon and lifted to a height between 35 and 40 kilometers. However, the swaying and twisting of the balloon created stability issues for the “telescope” setup. To address this, cameras were added to record the gondola’s orientation relative to the stars at all times.

A new challenge arose in recording the precise time of gamma ray impacts, as photographic film does not inherently capture time passage. To solve this problem, the bottom three layers of film were made to move back and forth at different speeds, resembling clock hands. By analyzing the relative dislocation of traces in these layers, the researchers were able to calculate the exact time of impact and correlate it with the footage from the cameras.

The team recently published the resulting image in The Astrophysical Journal, showcasing the Vela pulsar, a neutron star that emits a gamma ray beam akin to a lighthouse at night. The image boasts the highest level of accuracy ever achieved, with several trillion tracks captured at a precision of 1/10,000 millimeters. By combining time information and attitude monitoring, the researchers successfully determined the precise origins of the events.

This breakthrough discovery opens doors to further advancements in gamma ray detection and paves the way for a deeper understanding of stellar objects such as supernovae and their remnants. With the combination of traditional techniques and modern data capturing methods, scientists are unlocking new possibilities in astrophysical research.