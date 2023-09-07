Mars-suurstof-in-situ-hulpbronbenuttingseksperiment (MOXIE) toon belofte vir suurstofproduksie op Mars

The Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilisation Experiment (MOXIE) has successfully demonstrated the ability to produce oxygen on Mars. Developed by Nass, this innovative instrument has been generating oxygen aboard NASA’s Perseverance rover since its landing in 2021.

MOXIE has exceeded expectations by producing a total of 122 grams of oxygen, surpassing NASA’s original goals for the instrument. The oxygen produced has a purity of 98% or better, making it suitable for both fuel and breathing purposes. This achievement is a significant milestone in advancing future human exploration of Mars.

The device utilizes an electrochemical process to separate one oxygen atom from each molecule of carbon dioxide in Mars’ thin atmosphere. Through this process, the gases are analyzed to ensure the purity and quantity of the oxygen produced.

This successful demonstration of oxygen production on Mars opens up possibilities for astronauts to “live off the land” by utilizing resources found on the planet’s surface. Known as in-situ resource utilization (ISRU), this concept has gained traction in the field of space exploration research.

While MOXIE has shown promising results, the next step is to develop a full-scale system that includes an oxygen generator similar to MOXIE, as well as a method to liquefy and store the oxygen. Additionally, it is crucial to validate other technologies on Mars to enable sustained human exploration.

MOXIE’s success has not only advanced the field of in-situ resource utilization but has also inspired and motivated the ISRU community. Its validation by NASA has demonstrated the organization’s commitment to investing in future technologies for space exploration.

