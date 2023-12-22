Ons stel die Oppo Find N3 bekend: 'n nuwe era van opvoubare slimfone

The Oppo Find N3 is here, and it’s taking the world of foldable smartphones to new heights. With its sleek design and improved functionality, Oppo is proving that they are more than just a generational update.

Compared to its predecessor, the Find N3 boasts a more smartphone-sized look and feel. The bezels are thinner, giving it a more elegant and sensible appearance. But that’s just the beginning. Oppo has partnered with OnePlus to create a device that combines the best of both worlds. The internal hardware, foldable display, and Hasselblad-aided main camera are identical between the Find N3 and OnePlus Open, with the only differences being their names and operating systems.

One of the standout features of the Find N3 is its improved Teardrop hinge. Oppo claims that this new hinge eliminates the folding crease commonly seen in foldable phones. While it does reduce the crease, there are still faint lines visible at certain angles. However, this minor flaw doesn’t take away from the overall experience.

The Find N3 also introduces a new way to use a foldable display. With the ability to fold halfway, the upper half becomes the viewing panel while the bottom half acts as an anchor. This feature is perfect for binge-watching your favorite shows from streaming services like Netflix and YouTube.

However, it’s worth noting that the foldable display is a magnet for fingerprints and doesn’t fully unfold at a 180-degree angle. These are common issues with foldable devices, but they don’t detract from the overall quality and functionality of the Find N3.

In terms of performance, the Find N3 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC, delivering smooth and optimal performance across all tasks. The LTPO3 OLED display is sunlight readable and offers a stunning viewing experience.

One of the standout features of the Find N3 is its Boundless View feature, which allows you to have three different apps on the screen simultaneously. While not the most practical feature, it adds a sense of excitement and innovation to the device.

Overall, the Oppo Find N3 is a game-changer in the world of foldable smartphones. With its sleek design, improved functionality, and innovative features, it sets a new standard for the industry. Oppo has proven once again that they are at the forefront of smartphone technology.