Nvidia’s New Bundle Deal: A Gamer’s Dream Come True

Nvidia, the leading manufacturer of graphics cards, has just announced an exciting limited-time bundle deal that is sure to delight gamers everywhere. With the purchase of any GeForce RTX 40-series graphics card, you can now enjoy $60 worth of subscriptions to two amazing gaming services – GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass. This offer is exclusive to the RTX 40-series product stack, which includes the powerful GeForce RTX 4090, 4080, 4070 Ti, 4070, 4060 Ti, and 4060.

Xbox Game Pass, one of the most popular game subscription services on the market, provides access to a massive library of over 100 PC games. From blockbuster titles like Starfield and Forza Horizon 5 to beloved franchises like the Halo series, there’s something for every gaming enthusiast. Moreover, subscribers also gain access to EA Play, another gaming subscription service that offers a range of EA titles such as Battlefield, Need For Speed, and the Crysis series, along with limited trial periods for newly released games like Jedi: Survivor and EA Sports WRC.

Meanwhile, GeForce Now is Nvidia’s cloud game streaming service that enables you to play PC games seamlessly across various devices. Whether you prefer gaming on your PC, laptop, tablet, phone, console, handheld PC, or even your TV, GeForce Now has got you covered. The limited-time bundle includes a 3-month priority subscription to GeForce Now, granting you access to an RTX-enabled rig and priority server access for quicker and smoother gameplay.

With a library of over 1500 playable games, GeForce Now ensures that you never run out of exciting titles to choose from. The only requirement is owning or renting the game from supported PC game libraries such as Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft, EA, or GoG.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity! The Nvidia bundle deal is available now until January 8, 2024, so make sure to grab your preferred RTX 40-series graphics card and enjoy an immersive gaming experience like never before.

