Erge weer wat die noordoostelike en middel-Atlantiese kus nader

The Northeastern United States and the mid-Atlantic coast are bracing themselves for severe weather conditions that are expected to hit on Sunday. The National Weather Service has forecasted heavy winds, excessive rainfall, and potential snowfall over the northern Appalachians and interior Northeast.

The approaching storm is accompanied by a cold front that will cause a drop in temperatures as it moves across the Midwest and East Coast. The National Weather Service has indicated a slight risk of damaging wind gusts and the possibility of tornadoes in parts of the eastern Carolinas, southeastern Virginia, northern Florida, and southern Georgia.

Parts of North Carolina and Virginia are currently under an official tornado watch until 8:00 p.m. ET. Additionally, New York City, Long Island, and lower mid-Hudson regions of New York are expecting several inches of rain and strong winds, leading to concerns about flooding and power outages.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s office has stated that the city might see up to 3 inches of rain and wind speeds of up to 50 mph. Hochul also warned of heavy, wet snow in certain regions, including the North Country, Mohawk Valley, central New York, Capital District, and upper mid-Hudson regions on Sunday night. These conditions could impact travel on Monday and potentially lead to power outages.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy took to social media to alert residents about localized flooding and severe thunderstorms across the state. He also mentioned the possibility of snow in the northeastern parts of New Jersey.

Governor Hochul advised New Yorkers to stay updated with weather reports and to plan their travel accordingly. Governor Murphy urged New Jersey residents to avoid unnecessary travel and to exercise caution if driving is unavoidable.

In conclusion, the Northeast and mid-Atlantic coast are preparing for severe weather conditions, including heavy rainfall, snowfall, and the possibility of tornadoes. Residents are advised to stay vigilant, monitor weather updates, and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.