Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Nuus

Die nuut ontdekte komeet Nishimura maak naby die aarde verby

ByGabriël Botha

September 12, 2023
Die nuut ontdekte komeet Nishimura maak naby die aarde verby

A newly discovered comet named Nishimura (C/2023 P1) is set to make its closest flyby of Earth, passing at a distance of approximately 125 million kilometers. The comet was first spotted by amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura on August 12 using his telescope in Kakegawa City, Japan. Unlike some previous comets, Comet Nishimura has been visible in the pre-dawn sky rather than at night, making it an early-morning observation.

Although it was initially difficult to spot, some early risers have managed to capture images of Comet Nishimura using telescopes. The comet’s brightness is rated at around 4.0 on the magnitude scale, which means it can be seen with the naked eye, even in urban areas. However, due to its proximity to the sun, the comet is challenging to observe, especially from lower latitudes like Canada.

As the days progress, Comet Nishimura will transition from being visible in the early morning to the early evening. It will appear low on the horizon just after sunset. It is recommended to visit TheSkyLive.com to determine the best viewing times for your location.

The comet’s path will take it through the constellations of Leo and Virgo. On Sunday, it will make its closest approach to the sun at a distance of approximately 34 million kilometers, within the orbit of Mercury. The future of the comet is uncertain, as it could either survive for another orbit in approximately 400 years or potentially break apart.

Amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura has previously discovered two other comets, highlighting the invaluable contributions made by amateur astronomers in the field. Additionally, there is speculation that this comet may be responsible for the creation of a lesser-known meteor shower called the Sigma Hybrids, which is expected to occur from November 22 to January 4, peaking on December 7.

Comet Nishimura offers an exciting opportunity for skywatchers to observe a newly discovered celestial object, albeit with some challenges involved. While it may not be as visually spectacular as previous comets, it provides an opportunity to witness the beauty of our universe and appreciate the contributions made by amateur astronomers in expanding our understanding.

Bronne:
– [Bron 1]
– [Bron 2]
– [Bron 3]

By Gabriël Botha

verwante Post

Nuus

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0-opdatering stel nuwe vaardigheidsboom-byvoordele bekend geïnspireer deur Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Nuus

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn DLC – A Continuation of the Epic Journey

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Nuus

Arm maak 'n suksesvolle debuut op Nasdaq met IPO

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Bekendstelling van Transit: 'n Inprop vir naatlose liedjie-oorgange

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

WhatsApp ontken verslae oor die bekendstelling van advertensies, stel WhatsApp-kanale-funksie bekend

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Volvo- en Polestar-motoreienaars om inhoud te stroom wanneer hulle geparkeer of laai

September 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Bose onthul nuwe Ultra-lyn QuietComfort-koptelefoon

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments