Earth’s History: Carbon Dioxide Levels Reach Highest Point in 14 Million Years

A recent study has revealed that carbon dioxide levels in Earth’s atmosphere have reached a record high, unseen in the past 14 million years. This finding highlights the concerning reality that the planet is experiencing conditions that have not been witnessed by our species before. These high levels of carbon dioxide were last present when Earth was significantly warmer, with temperatures approximately 9 degrees Fahrenheit higher than the present day.

During this period, the Greenland and West Antarctic ice sheets did not exist, and the sea level was estimated to be over 40 feet higher than it is today. The study emphasizes the sensitivity of the climate to greenhouse gases, indicating that the long-term effects of increased greenhouse gas emissions could have cascading effects that may persist for millennia.

Carbon dioxide levels currently stand at 420 parts per million (ppm), up from 280 ppm before the Industrial Revolution. This greenhouse gas is primarily responsible for global warming, which has caused a rise in global temperatures of approximately 2 degrees.

To ascertain atmospheric conditions from millions of years ago, scientists use “proxy” sources such as air bubbles trapped in ice cores, the chemistry of ancient soils and ocean sediments, and the morphology of fossilized plant leaves. These methods provide valuable insights into past carbon dioxide levels.

The high levels of CO2 in the distant past were a result of natural processes like volcanic activity and the release of CO2 from weathering rocks. Recent studies have discovered that rocks can release CO2 in amounts comparable to volcanic emissions.

While the study suggests that we are in uncharted territory, it does not necessarily mean that we are destined for a 9-degree temperature increase. The protracted duration of high carbon dioxide levels in the past made it difficult for ice sheets to form and cool the planet. By significantly reducing carbon emissions in the coming years, it is possible to prevent the anticipated levels of warming, ice sheet loss, and sea-level rise.

While this study does not provide specific projections for the future, it emphasizes the importance of taking immediate action to mitigate the effects of climate change. It serves as a reminder for policymakers to prioritize reducing carbon emissions, especially as the window for limiting warming below catastrophic levels appears to be closing. The study underlines the urgent need to address climate change and its long-term impacts.