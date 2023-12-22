The Department of the Attorney General (DAG) in Michigan is on its way to securing accreditation from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (MLEAC), according to an announcement made by Attorney General Dana Nessel. In a recent examination carried out by MLEAC assessors, the implementation of 108 relevant law enforcement standards was verified. This evaluation covered various areas such as the DAG Criminal Investigations Division’s policies, procedures, management, operations, and support services.

The importance of this accreditation process cannot be overstated. Not only is the DAG the first state agency in Michigan to pursue this accreditation, but it also signifies a commitment to ensuring the highest quality of law enforcement services for the people of Michigan. Attorney General Dana Nessel expressed her belief that every law enforcement agency should undergo such rigorous self-examination and third-party review to ensure optimal performance.

After joining the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (MLEAP) in March 2022, the DAG has worked diligently to develop and implement 54 written directives, policies, and procedures that adhere to MLEAC accreditation standards. Division Chief Aubrey Sargent emphasized that their mission is to protect and defend the constitutions of the United States and Michigan, enforce laws, assist local law enforcement, provide justice for crime victims, and ensure the safety and security of Michigan’s residents.

Accreditation plays a critical role in enhancing and maintaining the standards and professionalism of law enforcement agencies. It helps these agencies establish guidelines that align with modern law enforcement procedures, thereby increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of the services they provide. Additionally, accreditation addresses and reduces liability for both the agency and its members.

Law enforcement agencies and individuals interested in learning more about the accreditation program can find additional information on the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission website.

This ongoing initiative by the Michigan Attorney General’s Department showcases their unwavering dedication to excellence and their commitment to delivering top-tier services to the state’s residents.