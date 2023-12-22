Nuwe Tarmac Rally bygevoeg by EA Sports WRC: Sentraal-Europese Rally

In a recent update, EA Sports WRC introduced the Central European Rally, a thrilling tarmac rally that takes place in Germany, Austria, and the Czech Republic. This new addition challenges players with its fast-flowing tracks and intricate junctions, making it a difficult but rewarding experience for gamers.

The Central European Rally differs from other rallies in the game due to its asphalt surface, which requires players to have precise control over their vehicles. Those playing with gamepads will need to be especially careful, as the sensitive analog sticks can make it difficult to keep a steady hand on the tarmac.

The rally consists of high-speed sectors interspersed with sharp corners and junctions, providing an exciting mix of challenges. Players must find the balance between maintaining speed on straight roads and navigating corners without losing momentum. Unlike other rallies in the game, such as Monte Carlo or Japan, the Central European Rally offers wider verges, allowing players to cut corners and take wider exits if done with finesse.

One notable improvement from the initial release is the reduction in screen tearing on the Xbox Series X. Codemasters, the studio behind EA Sports WRC, has been working diligently to address this issue and enhance the overall performance and visuals of the game. While encountering a few unknown issues at launch, including stuttering and hardware compatibility problems, the team has successfully improved these aspects through patches.

The decision to switch to the Unreal Engine brought its own set of challenges, with the need to rebuild systems and tools from scratch. However, the move has allowed for greater creativity and productivity, resulting in longer tracks of over 30 kilometers that can be experienced in any season. The team at EA Sports WRC is excited about the future of the franchise and plans to incorporate more vehicles and kilometers of road in future iterations.

With the addition of Central European Rally, EA Sports WRC offers players a new and exciting tarmac rally experience. Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the game, this rally is sure to provide a thrilling challenge for all. Get behind the wheel and show off your skills in the Central European Rally.