Bejaarde vrou vermis in Tampa, Florida

Tampa Police Department is actively searching for a 72-year-old woman who went missing from her home in South Tampa. Miriam Nordlinger was last seen by her daughter, Lindsey Mirabal, at her sons’ flag football games on Friday evening.

Lindsey Mirabal described her mother as going through a tough time psychiatrically but said that she seemed to be doing better and was hopeful when she attended the game. However, the situation took a turn when her husband found Nordlinger’s makeshift sleeping arrangement the next morning. She had placed pillows under the sheets to make it appear as if she was still in bed.

Surveillance video captured Nordlinger leaving her home around 10:58 p.m. wearing an all-black tracksuit. Family members expressed concern for her well-being, stating that she may be scared and confused.

The Tampa Police Department described Nordlinger as 5-foot-7, weighing 127 pounds, with short brown hair, blonde highlights, and brown eyes.

In addition to the police search, a group called We Are The Essentials, composed of former law enforcement and military service members, is assisting with the search. Private investigator Shawna Fikar emphasized the importance of finding Nordlinger within the first 24 to 48 hours.

If you have any information or have seen Miriam Nordlinger, please contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.