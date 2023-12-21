Konami stel pleister vry vir Metal Gear Solid-versameling met opwindende nuwe kenmerke

Konami has recently launched patch 1.4.0 for the PC version of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, with plans to release it on other platforms in January 2024. The patch notes, detailed on Konami’s official website, reveal a plethora of new exciting features and bug fixes that are set to enhance the gaming experience for Metal Gear Solid fans.

One of the significant changes in the patch is the addition of new screen settings for the original Metal Gear Solid game and others in the collection. Players will now have the ability to customize their experience by turning on or off the smoothing option, allowing for a sharper picture. Additionally, the screen size settings have been expanded to include standard, pixel perfect, or 16:9 aspect ratio options, providing players with more flexibility.

Furthermore, the highly requested audio settings have finally been included for Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Fans have been longing for these features since the original release. Players can now adjust the game volume and main menu volume prior to play, with the ability to modify the game volume during gameplay.

The Steam version of the game offers even more features, such as full-screen mode, wallpaper customization, display area adjustment, and screen filter options that replicate the appearance of scanlines on a CRT TV.

In addition to the screen and audio settings, the patch also introduces controller response speed customization on Steam, allowing players to choose between fast and stable settings. However, it is important to note that some setups may experience performance issues when set to fast, so players are advised to make adjustments according to their preference and system capabilities.

The patch has also addressed various minor issues, including fixing the display of certain objects and cutscenes, as well as prioritizing user set designs and button configurations on Steam.

Overall, the release of patch 1.4.0 for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 adds significant improvements and features that will undoubtedly enhance the gaming experience for fans of the iconic series. With the promise of its arrival on other platforms next year, players can look forward to enjoying these exciting additions and revisiting the beloved Metal Gear Solid titles.