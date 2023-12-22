Inwoners wek kommer oor voorgestelde geriefswinkel en kollege-atletiekstadion in Manheim Township

Residents of Manheim Township expressed their concerns during a recent commissioners meeting regarding two separate issues: the proposed convenience store and the Lancaster Bible College athletics stadium. While the meeting was mostly brief, public comments took center stage as residents voiced their complaints.

One of the main concerns raised was against the proposed convenience store at the former Neffsville Turkey Hill location on Lititz Pike. A teacher, an obstetrician, and a parent from Neff Elementary School asked township officials to place restrictions on the new owner, fearing that the store would become a vape shop. However, Township Manager Rick Kane clarified that the new business would be an independent convenience store similar to Turkey Hill, selling food, drinks, and other products.

Meanwhile, another resident from the Landis Farm neighborhood raised issues regarding the noise and lights emitted from the Lancaster Bible College athletics stadium. Claiming that the disturbances have become “horrific” and “obnoxious” over the past several years, the resident expressed frustration with the college’s failure to address the problem. The resident argued that the lights were excessively bright and the noise levels exceeded acceptable limits, with games being announced as if it were the Super Bowl.

In response to these concerns, Vice President Stacey Morgan Brubaker assured residents that their feedback would be taken into consideration. However, Commissioner Barry Kauffman noted that similar complaints have been discussed at previous committee meetings, indicating the complexity of addressing these issues.

In a statement, Lancaster Bible College defended its compliance with local ordinances, stating that the lights were installed according to code in 2018 and efforts have been made to voluntarily add restrictions to events and install a volume-limiter for the sound system.

As the township continues to grapple with these concerns, it remains to be seen how officials will navigate the balance between community interests and the operations of local businesses and institutions.