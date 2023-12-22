Nuwe LG Smart TV's bied opwindende opvoedkundige en vermaaklikheidsprogramme

LG, a renowned South Korean electronics company, has unveiled a range of new apps and content for its webOS-based smart TVs. The company aims to cater to users’ diverse preferences and interests while enriching their lifestyles with fun and enjoyment.

For individuals seeking personal growth and learning opportunities, LG is introducing the popular online learning platform, Udemy, to webOS. This platform provides access to over 200,000 courses in more than 3,000 subjects and 75 languages. Whether it’s business, programming, health, or music, Udemy offers a wide array of instructor-led courses to enhance users’ knowledge. Although not free, the webOS app facilitates easy access to these courses.

To cater to younger audiences, LG is incorporating the ABCmouse platform into its smart TVs. Designed for children aged two to eight, this research-validated digital learning platform covers various subjects such as reading, math, science, and art. Kids can engage with fun and colorful animated exercises and video content to learn and grow.

LG has also partnered with the beloved Pinkfong Company, known for Baby Shark, to bring exciting content to webOS. While details on the Baby Shark World for Kids app are yet to be announced, it promises to offer English learning, healthy habits, singing, dancing, and movie experiences.

For gaming enthusiasts, LG is introducing the Volley app, which offers AI voice games like Jeopardy, Song Match, and The Price is Right on webOS. Additionally, the Anipang Match game, featuring cute animated characters, provides an engaging play-to-learn experience for kids. LG’s Magic Remote can also be utilized for improved gameplay.

Fitness enthusiasts will be pleased to know about the integration of the well-known yoga and wellness platform, Alo Moves, into webOS. Users can access personalized yoga, fitness, mindfulness, self-care, and nutrition programs, allowing them to stay fit and healthy from the comfort of their living rooms.

Lastly, LG smart TV owners can transform their living rooms into art galleries with the Saatchi Art and Daily Art Story apps. These services bring professionally curated art and collections to the screen in high resolution, offering an immersive art experience.

While specific TV model requirements and availability dates are not mentioned in LG’s press release, this lineup of new apps and content promises a range of educational and entertainment options for users to enjoy.