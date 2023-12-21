Sony PlayStation 5 oorskry 50 miljoen verkoopsmylpaal

Sony has announced that it has sold over 50 million units of its PlayStation 5 console, achieving this milestone just three years after its initial release. This confirms a significant increase in sales, which were previously hindered by component shortages. The success of the console can be attributed to the release of several highly popular games, including “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2,” which sold over 2.5 million copies in just 24 hours upon its October launch, as well as “Baldur’s Gate III” and “Alan Wake 2.”

According to figures from Ampere Analysis, the console market (including software and services) is expected to grow by 7.2% this year, reaching $61 billion, following a 7.3% decline in 2022. Despite a decrease in sales for Microsoft’s latest Xbox console, which sold only a quarter of the number of next-generation consoles compared to Sony in 2023.

Sony expressed its gratitude to PlayStation fans worldwide for their support, stating, “Thanks to the support of PlayStation fans worldwide, the PS5 console has experienced strong momentum this year, driven by a series of highly popular games.” The production and shipment of the console, which was launched in November 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, were initially affected by semiconductor shortages and global disruptions in supply chains due to health measures implemented in numerous countries.

Now, however, the company is pleased to announce that it has a full stock of consoles available for the holiday season. Jim Ryan, President of Sony’s gaming division, commented, “We are delighted to have a full stock of consoles for the holiday season for the first time since the launch of the PS5, allowing anyone who wants one to acquire it.”

Despite the previous component shortages, Sony managed to reach the 50 million units sold milestone in a similar timeframe to its predecessor, the PlayStation 4. It took 160 weeks to sell 50 million PlayStation 4 units, released in 2013, and 161 weeks for the PlayStation 5, according to data compiled by the Financial Times.

While the PlayStation 5 still has a long way to go to surpass the sales of its predecessors, such as the PlayStation 4 which sold over 117 million units over its lifetime, and the all-time best-selling console, the PlayStation 2 with over 158 million units sold since its launch in 2000, Sony’s latest console is off to an impressive start.