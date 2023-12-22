Art Basel Miami Beach: 'n spilpunt vir miljardêrs en kunsliefhebbers

Art Basel Miami Beach has become a playground for the rich and famous, attracting billionaires and art enthusiasts from around the world. This year, the event garnered even more attention as Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez made an appearance.

The couple, dressed casually with sunglasses on, were spotted outside an Art Basel Miami Beach-related exhibition. It seems that Bezos and Sanchez are taking full advantage of their time in Miami before making it their permanent home base. Miami, known for its vibrant art scene, has been a popular destination for many wealthy individuals looking to enjoy the city’s cultural offerings.

Bezos, with a net worth of $169.7 billion, according to Forbes, has recently acquired two adjacent properties on the exclusive island of Indian Creek in Miami-Dade County. The combined value of these properties is estimated to be around $147 million. It’s clear that Bezos is investing in Miami’s luxurious real estate market, further solidifying the city’s reputation as a hub for the ultra-rich.

Art Basel Miami Beach, now in its 20th year, brings together 277 leading international galleries to showcase the highest quality artworks across all media. It has become a must-see event for art lovers and collectors, attracting tens of thousands of visitors each year. The fair has not only put Miami Beach on the map as an art destination but has also expanded its reach to other global cities like Basel, Hong Kong, and Paris.

With Bezos and Sanchez’s presence at Art Basel, it’s evident that the event has become a hotspot for the elite to appreciate and acquire fine art. This year’s fair is sure to be a spectacle, with the couple adding to the excitement and glamour surrounding the event.

As Art Basel Miami Beach continues to draw in billionaires and art enthusiasts, the city’s reputation as an art mecca only grows stronger. It serves as a reminder that Miami is not only a haven for sun-seeking tourists but also a thriving cultural hub for those with a taste for the finer things in life.