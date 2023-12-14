The highly anticipated grand finale of Ireland’s Fittest Family Season 11 is just around the corner. Viewers are eagerly awaiting the thrilling conclusion to this action-packed competition that has captivated audiences across the nation. This season has seen families from Tipperary, Cavan, and Carlow battle it out in a series of intense challenges to prove their fitness prowess.

Among the remarkable competitors, the Byrnes family from Tipperary has showcased their skills in marathon running and Ironman competitions. With a passion for adventure and undeniable determination, they are ready to push their limits in pursuit of victory.

Representing Cavan, the Stratford family has proven their resilience in mountain running, kayaking, and overcoming extreme obstacles. No strangers to hardship, this family thrives on challenges and will leave no stone unturned in their quest for the title of Ireland’s Fittest Family.

Hailing from Tipperary, the Bonnar family brings an All-Ireland winning hurler to the competition. Their competitive spirit and readiness to take on any challenge make them a force to be reckoned with.

Meanwhile, the Murphys from Carlow have excelled in various sports, including kayaking and ultimate frisbee. Their versatility and determination have set them apart throughout the competition.

In the upcoming grand final, these exceptional families will face the daunting Back Against the Wall challenge, as well as the intense Hanging Tough. The stakes will be high, as the bottom two families will engage in a nerve-wracking showdown known as The Eliminator. Only two families will emerge triumphant and advance to the highly anticipated Grand Final.

Be sure to tune in on December 17th at 6:30pm on RTE One and RTE Player to witness the thrilling conclusion of Ireland's Fittest Family Season 11. Who will be crowned the ultimate champions and claim the prestigious title of Ireland's Fittest Family 2023?