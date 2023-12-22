Familie van Mahsa Amini het reis geweier om menseregte-toekenning in te samel

The family of Mahsa Amini, the young woman whose death ignited widespread protests in Iran, has been prevented from traveling to France to accept a human rights award in her honor. Amini’s father, mother, and brother were stopped from boarding their flight at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport and informed that they were banned from traveling. Their passports were confiscated by security forces, leaving them with no clear explanation for the travel ban.

In an interview, Amini’s father expressed his frustration with the lack of information regarding the ban. The family had notified authorities about their travel plans well in advance but were only made aware of the ban when they arrived at the airport. Meanwhile, the family’s lawyer was allowed to travel to France to collect the prestigious Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

Mahsa Amini, also known as Jina, died while in the custody of Iran’s Morality Police, accused of violating the country’s strict dress code for women. Her death sparked months-long protests across Iran, uniting people from diverse backgrounds. The authorities’ decision to issue a travel ban on Amini’s family is not uncommon in Iran, as it is often used to silence activists and prevent them from drawing international attention to their cause.

By preventing her family from attending the award ceremony, Iranian authorities aim to avoid shedding light on the oppressive practices of the Morality Police and the broader human rights issues in the country. However, the international community recognizes that Mahsa Amini’s case exemplifies a systemic problem. Iran’s use of travel bans reflects their fear of the family’s voices being heard on a global stage.

In the wake of Amini’s death, protests erupted demanding major reforms across Iran, which has been under the rule of hardline clerics since the Islamic Revolution. Iranians continue to face severe restrictions on free speech, press freedom, LGBTQ rights, manner of dress, public displays of affection, and even music and dancing in public.

Despite the government’s crackdowns, Mahsa Amini’s name and the slogan that arose from her death remain symbols of the human rights movement in Iran. The struggle for justice and reform continues, with countless individuals facing arrest and even execution for their participation in the protests. The international community must stand in solidarity with those fighting for freedom and human rights in Iran.