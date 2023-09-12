Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Nuus

Apple stel iPhone 15 Pro met A17 Pro-skyfie bekend: vinniger werkverrigting en straalopsporingsvermoë

ByGabriël Botha

September 12, 2023
Apple stel iPhone 15 Pro met A17 Pro-skyfie bekend: vinniger werkverrigting en straalopsporingsvermoë

Apple has unveiled the latest addition to its iPhone lineup, the iPhone 15 Pro, featuring the powerful A17 Pro chip. This new Apple Silicon chip is manufactured using a cutting-edge 3 nanometer process and boasts an impressive 19 billion transistors. The A17 Pro chip not only delivers a 10% increase in performance for the high-performance cores but also showcases a remarkable 20% improvement in GPU performance. With these enhancements, the iPhone 15 Pro is set to maintain its position as the fastest smartphone in the market.

One of the major highlights of the A17 Pro chip is its ability to support hardware-accelerated raytracing, a feature previously only available in high-end gaming consoles and PCs. With this technology, the iPhone 15 Pro can deliver highly realistic lighting rendering in real-time, making it the first smartphone to achieve this level of graphical capability.

Furthermore, Apple has equipped the A17 Pro chip with a USB-3 controller, enabling data transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps through the iPhone 15 Pro’s USB-C port. This represents a significant improvement compared to the older USB-2 speeds supported by the Lightning port, providing users with a faster and more efficient connection for transferring files and multimedia content.

The iPhone 15 Pro, powered by the A17 Pro chip, will be available for pre-order starting this Friday, with in-store sales commencing on September 22. As Apple continues to push the boundaries of smartphone technology, the iPhone 15 Pro promises to deliver an unparalleled user experience with its exceptional performance and cutting-edge features.

Bronne:
- Appel

By Gabriël Botha

verwante Post

Nuus

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn DLC – A Continuation of the Epic Journey

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Nuus

Arm maak 'n suksesvolle debuut op Nasdaq met IPO

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Nuus

Die Apple Watch 9: 'n Kykie na alternatiewe slimhorlosies

September 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch: Visuele opgraderings met 'n koste?

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Apple stel koolstofneutrale Apple Watch Series 9 bekend om omgewingsimpak te verminder

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Chip Foose Hand skets 'n Mustang Racing-konsep vir SEMA

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Hoe om jou produktiwiteit in die werkplek te verbeter

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments