Stadslewe

Onthulling van nuwe tegnologieë en die krag van AI

Nuus

IBM Sagteware-afdeling vereis dat werknemers vir ten minste 3 dae per week terugkeer kantoor toe

ByRobert Andrew

September 12, 2023
IBM Sagteware-afdeling vereis dat werknemers vir ten minste 3 dae per week terugkeer kantoor toe

IBM’s software division has issued a return-to-office mandate, requiring employees to be in the office for a minimum of three days a week. Unlike similar mandates implemented by other tech giants like Amazon, Google, Meta, and Zoom, IBM’s requirement will apply to employees worldwide, not just those in the United States.

The decision was communicated through an internal blog post written by Kareem Yusuf, Senior Vice President for Product Management, and Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President for Products. The blog post stated that employees within a 50-mile radius of an IBM office will initially be affected, while those living further away will be exempt for now. However, it remains unclear when these employees will also be required to return to the office.

The blog post emphasized the importance of in-person collaboration for IBM’s culture and business goals. Currently, only one in four IBM Software employees are working in the office three days a week, but the division aims to increase this to three in four by October.

IBM’s decision to mandate a return to the office comes after CEO Arvind Krishna announced plans to utilize AI technology to replace around 8,000 jobs. This includes roles that do not involve customer interaction and back-office functions like human resources. The company intends to automate approximately 30% of these roles over the next five years.

It is unclear whether non-compliance with the new attendance requirements will result in disciplinary action or termination, as IBM has not provided clarification on this matter. The company has also not addressed whether other divisions within IBM will implement similar mandates.

Overall, the return-to-office mandate by IBM’s software division demonstrates a shift in work arrangements as companies seek to balance in-person collaboration with the potential benefits of remote work. Source: Bloomberg, The Register.

By Robert Andrew

verwante Post

Nuus

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0-opdatering stel nuwe vaardigheidsboom-byvoordele bekend geïnspireer deur Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Nuus

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn DLC – A Continuation of the Epic Journey

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha
Nuus

Arm maak 'n suksesvolle debuut op Nasdaq met IPO

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha

Jy het gemis

Tegnologie

Volvo- en Polestar-motoreienaars om inhoud te stroom wanneer hulle geparkeer of laai

September 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Bose onthul nuwe Ultra-lyn QuietComfort-koptelefoon

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Nuus

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0-opdatering stel nuwe vaardigheidsboom-byvoordele bekend geïnspireer deur Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

September 15, 2023 Gabriël Botha 0 Comments
Tegnologie

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for Nintendo Switch: Visuele opgraderings met 'n koste?

September 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments