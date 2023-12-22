Debat oor menslike migrasie na Noord-Amerika lei tot nuwe teorieë

Archaeological and genetic findings have fueled a debate on when humans first arrived in North America. Recent research presented at the American Geophysical Union Annual Meeting in San Francisco has shed light on this hotly debated topic. While traditional theories suggest that humans migrated to North America via an ice-free corridor 13,000 years ago, new evidence challenges this timeline.

One such discovery is a set of human footprints in New Mexico that date back around 23,000 years. This finding, along with coastal settlements in western Canada dating back to 14,000 years ago, suggests an earlier arrival of humans on the continent. This has prompted scholars to reconsider long-held beliefs about the migration process.

One theory gaining attention is the “kelp highway” hypothesis, which proposes that early Americans traveled down the Pacific coastline using boats, taking advantage of the abundant resources found in coastal waters. Climate reconstructions of the Pacific Northwest during the Paleozoic Era indicate that sea ice could have facilitated this migration. As the land bridge between Asia and North America, known as Beringia, emerged during the last glacial maximum, it caused sea levels to fall and created favorable conditions for movement along the coastline.

However, new research has raised questions about the feasibility of this theory. Studies show that ocean currents during the last glacial maximum, approximately 20,000 years ago, were twice as strong as they are today due to glacial winds and lower sea levels. This would have made it extremely challenging to travel by boat along the coast. Researchers from the U.S. Geological Survey are now contemplating whether early migrants might have used the sea ice as a platform instead.

By analyzing fossilized plankton and mapping climate models, scientists aim to gain a better understanding of the ocean conditions during crucial periods of human migration. These findings could reshape our understanding of how humans first arrived in North America and the methods they employed to navigate unfamiliar terrain.

While the debate on early human migration continues, it is clear that these new discoveries and theories are offering exciting avenues for further research and exploration.